In a blow to Democrats, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will not seek reelection in New Hampshire

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire will not seek reelection next year, a decision that will end the longtime senator’s historic political career and deals a significant blow to Democrats, who were already facing a difficult path to reclaiming the Senate majority.

Shaheen, who turned 78 in January, was the first woman elected to serve as both governor and senator in the United States. She announced her decision in a video posted on social media.

“Today, after careful consideration, I’m announcing that I have made the difficult decision not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2026,” she said. “It’s just time.”

History suggests that the GOP, as the party that controls the White House, would face a challenging political environment in next year’s midterm elections, which will decide the balance of power in Congress — and, with it, the fate of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda. Republicans are also facing the possibility of serious economic headwinds as consumer pessimism grows and business leaders fret about Trump’s intensifying trade war.

But even before Shaheen’s announcement, the political landscape favored Republicans in the fight for the Senate, where the GOP already holds 53 seats compared with the Democrats’ 47, including two independents who caucus with Democrats.

Republicans now have pickup opportunities in three purple states where Democrats have announced retirements in recent weeks: New Hampshire’s Shaheen, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith. And the GOP is especially optimistic about the party’s chances in Georgia, where Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff is expected to face a tough road to reelection.

Democrats, by contrast, don’t have any obvious pickup opportunities.

At least for now, Maine represents the Democrats’ best chance. Republican Sen. Susan Collins, the sole GOP senator remaining in New England, is the only Republican serving in a state Trump lost who’s up for reelection.

Republicans responded to Shaheen’s decision with glee.

“Another one!” Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who leads the Senate Republican campaign arm, wrote on X. “Shaheen’s retirement is welcome news for Granite Staters eager for new leadership. New Hampshire has a proud tradition of electing common-sense Republicans — and will do so again in 2026!”

Shaheen has been a political force in New Hampshire for decades and climbed through the ranks of Senate leadership to serve as the top Democrat on the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She likely would have been easily reelected had she sought another term.

New Hampshire Democrats expect congressman Chris Pappas to emerge as the most likely Shaheen successor. The four-term congressman would be the first openly gay man in the Senate if he decides to run and wins.

He did not address his political future in a statement he posted on social media.

“Senator Shaheen is a trailblazer who has worked every day to put New Hampshire first and make a difference for our families, community, and economy,” he wrote. “Thank you for always leading with integrity, determination, and effectiveness for our state and nation.”

On the Republican side, former Gov. Chris Sununu, who left office in January, is openly considering running. A Sununu Senate bid would represent a worst-case scenario for Democrats given his popularity in the state.

Sununu told the Washington Times this week that Washington Republicans have encouraged him to run and he has “not ruled it out completely.”

Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, who served as ambassador to New Zealand in the first Trump administration, was considering a New Hampshire Senate bid even before Shaheen’s announcement. Brown challenged Shaheen unsuccessfully in 2014.

Democratic Rep. Maggie Goodlander, who was elected in November, called Shaheen “a true New Hampshire hero” in a social media post. Goodlander is considering a run for the Senate seat.

New Hampshire has narrowly favored Democrats in recent presidential elections, but the state has a long history of electing leaders from both parties. Republican Kelly Ayotte was elected governor last fall, when Trump lost the state by less than 3 percentage points.

Still, a Republican has not won a Senate seat in the Granite State since Ayotte back in 2010.

Democrats in Washington tried to sound optimistic.

“It’s no secret we face a tough map, but we also have a lot of things going for us,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. “Unfortunately, the chaos and confusion of this administration is reverberating and rippling throughout the economy.”

By the time the next election occurs, he said, the “picture on the ground looks very favorable for Democrats.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said the retirements could mean “that this is probably going to be a good year for Democrats, so it might not be as big a risk to have an open seat.”

“What it broadly means is that there is life after politics and you don’t have to die in office,” Murphy said.

Even if Democrats do have an advantage in the fall of 2026, the national party will now be forced to invest its limited resources in a state that almost certainly would have been considered an easy win if Shaheen did not retire.

Shaheen became the first woman elected New Hampshire governor in 1996. She served for three terms and was later elected to the Senate in 2008.

“There are urgent challenges ahead, both here at home and around the world. And while I’m not seeking reelection, believe me, I am not retiring,” Shaheen said. “I am determined to work every day over the next two years and beyond to continue to try and make a difference for the people of New Hampshire and this country.”

Associated Press writer Kevin Freking in Washington contributed reporting.

