Illumin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Illumin Holdings Inc. (ILLM) on Friday reported net income of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The provider of digital advertising services posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $633,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $102.5 million.

