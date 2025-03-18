IHS Holding: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported profit of $246.5 million in its fourth…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) on Tuesday reported profit of $246.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share.

The telecommunications infrastructure company posted revenue of $437.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.63 billion, or $4.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IHS

