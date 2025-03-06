IDT: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Thursday reported net income of $20.3 million in…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — IDT Corp. (IDT) on Thursday reported net income of $20.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $303.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.