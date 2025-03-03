Live Radio
Home » Latest News » IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal…

IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 3, 2025, 7:14 AM

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAALF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAALF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up