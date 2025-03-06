Hudson Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The refrigerant services company posted revenue of $34.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.4 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $237.1 million.

