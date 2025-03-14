Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Hudson Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Hudson Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 14, 2025, 8:50 AM

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Hudson Global Inc. (HSON) on Friday reported a loss of $585,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.8 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $140.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSON

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up