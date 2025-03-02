How Undocumented Students Can Get College Financial Aid

Undocumented youth often face roadblocks when it comes to paying for college due to their ineligibility for federal financial aid,…

Undocumented youth often face roadblocks when it comes to paying for college due to their ineligibility for federal financial aid, such as Pell Grants or student loans. This group includes students who were brought to the U.S. as children and are often referred to as “Dreamers” due to pending federal legislation called the DREAM Act that would give eligible youth a path to citizenship.

“Undocumented students, for the most part, do not know that they’re undocumented,” says Maria Gabriela “Gaby” Pacheco, president and CEO of TheDream.US, a national college access and success program for Dreamers.

With ongoing nationwide policy changes — including a recent crackdown on immigration by the Trump administration — undocumented students should know what processes and procedures are in place for certain situations at their chosen institutions, such as if ICE comes to campus, says Elizabeth Jacquez-Amador, director of student financial aid at the University of New Mexico.

“Our institution is all-student friendly,” she says. “So we are advising our own students to make sure that you’re aware of all of the requirements for your aid, for your courses. Know your rights and your responsibilities as well.”

About 408,000 undocumented students are enrolled at higher education institutions, representing about 1.9% of all postsecondary students in the U.S., according to a June 2024 analysis from the nonpartisan, nonprofit Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.

Though federal aid is not available, there are still options to help undocumented students pay for college, including scholarships and state aid in some cases.

[Read: When Should High School Students Start Their Scholarship Search?]

But funding opportunities vary depending on state residence and immigration status, such as whether a student is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient. DACA protects from deportation and gives temporary work permits to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. before the age of 16.

President Barack Obama created DACA by executive order in 2012 as a temporary measure after Congress voted down the DREAM Act. President Donald Trump rescinded the program in 2017, calling it unlawful. After years of litigation, federal appeals courts have stopped new applications, but renewals continue for existing DACA recipients.

Search for Scholarships

Many colleges don’t require a student to be a citizen or permanent resident to qualify for institutional scholarships and grants, experts say. But undocumented students need to do their research, as state and college policies vary.

“This is really something that low-income students, students from all different backgrounds, are looking to pursue to increase their ability to afford college,” says Miriam Feldblum, president and CEO of the Presidents’ Alliance. “It’s just that undocumented students have that greater burden of not being able to access federal financial aid and sometimes not being able to access state financial aid. But there are a variety of grants and scholarships that may be available to them.”

For instance, George Washington University in Washington, D.C., offers qualified applicants — regardless of their immigration or citizenship status — merit scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 per academic year.

Undocumented students at GWU may also be eligible for need-based aid. All students are required to fill out the CSS Profile, which several hundred schools and organizations use to request more in-depth student financial information than the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Another option is private scholarships. Nonprofit organizations like TheDream.US and Golden Door Scholars cater specifically to undocumented students.

TheDream.US has two scholarships. The renewable National Scholarship, for instance, provides undocumented students up to $16,500 for an associate degree and $33,000 for a bachelor’s degree. Applicants must have arrived in the U.S. before the age of 16 and before Nov. 1, 2019, have “significant unmet financial need” and be eligible for in-state tuition at one of TheDream.US’ partner institutions, among other requirements.

“Our scholarship helps students be able to afford college with a combination of our scholarship, plus in-state tuition, plus state aid,” Pacheco says. “And if there is any other remaining balance, the institutions usually either do a tuition reduction or provide private dollars to close the gap.”

[Read: How to Avoid Scholarship Scams.]

Meanwhile, the Golden Door Scholarship provides eligible undocumented students or students with DACA status funding for a four-year degree at a partner school in Georgia, North Carolina or South Carolina.

Beyond national scholarships, undocumented students should also research local scholarships, including those offered by places of worship or civic organizations. Experts advise students to start the search process early and continue applying for scholarships each year they are enrolled in college.

Apply for State Financial Aid

Nineteen states — such as California, Maryland, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Washington — and the District of Columbia allow eligible undocumented students to access state financial aid, according to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal. These jurisdictions may require undocumented students to complete a financial aid application.

Virginia, for instance, offers the Virginia Alternative State Aid application to determine eligibility for state need-based financial assistance among students who are ineligible to complete the FAFSA. This includes undocumented students or those with DACA status living in Virginia.

In Maryland, undocumented students who meet eligibility requirements can apply for state awards like the Maryland Community College Promise Scholarship, a last-dollar scholarship program; the Howard P. Rawlings Guaranteed Access Grant, which awards students up to $18,000; and other state scholarships.

Take Advantage of In-State Tuition

As of March 3, 2025, Washington, D.C. and 24 states have policies that provide access to in-state tuition and some state aid or scholarships for DACA recipients and undocumented students, per Higher Ed Immigration Portal data.

Florida was originally on the list, but beginning July 1, 2025, undocumented students in the state will no longer qualify for in-state tuition. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in February 2025 that limits eligibility to “citizens of the United States” or those “lawfully present in the United States” who meet certain conditions.

[Read: An Ultimate Guide to Understanding College Financial Aid.]

“I don’t think you should be admitted to college in Florida if you’re here illegally,” he said in a press conference Feb. 14. “But to give in-state tuition was just a slap in the face to taxpayers.”

Some experts wonder if other states will follow Florida’s decision.

“It’s dismaying and disturbing to see the rescission of in-state tuition,” Feldblum says. “There’s no doubt that it will have consequences for students who are seeking to pursue their careers, gain a degree and contribute to their community and state. There’s no doubt that there is going to be a loss of talent. And maybe that student will go elsewhere outside the state, but this will be a loss for the state. … Will we see more? We may. And it’s all the more important to kind of underscore what’s being lost.”

To qualify for in-state tuition in certain states, undocumented students typically need to be enrolled in a school in the state for a certain number of years, and graduate from high school or obtain a GED in the state.

Even without in-state tuition, however, there are other pathways to college, such as at a private institution “which may have some more fellowships and scholarships,” Feldblum says.

Undocumented students with questions about the financial aid process can contact their high school counselor or a college’s financial aid office. Some colleges also have student support centers that “help any student, including undocumented students, find resources within their institutions and locally,” Jacquez-Amador says.

Trying to fund your education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for College center.

More from U.S. News

States Requiring FAFSA for High School Seniors

FAFSA Deadlines to Know

5 Myths About Parent Information on the FAFSA

How Undocumented Students Can Get College Financial Aid originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/03/25: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.