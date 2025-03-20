How to Use Japandi Design in Your Home

Home design has evolved in recent years to be more intentional. Nowadays, homeowners and builders alike are focusing on elements…

Home design has evolved in recent years to be more intentional. Nowadays, homeowners and builders alike are focusing on elements like textural contrast and sustainability. Japandi design plays into that pretty seamlessly.

Japandi merges the minimalist principles of Japanese design with the functionality of Scandinavian design. Jodi Peterman, CEO and owner at Elizabeth Erin Designs in Des Moines, Iowa, calls it “a fusion of Japanese simplicity and Scandinavian simplicity.”

“Japandi is about producing environments that are actual and real for how we live our lives,” Peterman says. “The end product? Rooms that are at once calming, purposeful and chic.”

Courtney Cole, interior designer at TileCloud in New South Wales, Australia, loves the soothing effect of Japandi.

“You ever notice how in some spaces you just feel calm, and others make you feel a little restless? Japandi taps into that psychology by stripping away anything unnecessary and focusing on what actually matters in your life,” she explains.

How to Incorporate Japandi

Japandi might seem like a tricky style to pull off in practice, but it’s actually not, says Eric Bramlett, broker and owner of Bramlett Real Estate in Austin, Texas.

“When it comes to the Japandi style, the most important thing to remember is simplicity and comfort,” he says.

Bramlett explains that Japandi is all about bringing a sense of calm to your home through organic colors, shapes and textiles. And furniture plays an important role, too. As Bramlett explains, “It allows you to bring a bit of nature indoors by selecting pieces made out of reclaimed wood or natural stones. ”

However, Japandi goes beyond that. Bramlett says you can incorporate Japandi through minimalist artwork or neutral-toned walls.

Bramlett is also big on maximizing lighting. “Lighting is probably the most important way to successfully achieve this look. It’ll tie all the other elements together,” he says. “Rattan and wicker lamps beautifully complement the Japandi aesthetic.”

The Best Rooms for Japandi

Almost any room in your home can benefit from the Japandi touch, Bramlett says. He finds that bedrooms and living rooms are particularly suited for it.

When incorporating Japandi into these specific rooms, Bramlett recommends starting by evaluating the space and considering practical ways to make changes.

“For example,” he says, “if you’re looking for a new couch and want to adopt the Japandi style, you’re best off searching for a two- or three-seater sofa with an organic, rounded shape. A Japandi-style living room should be uncluttered and peaceful, featuring cozy seating, a wooden coffee table, some potted plants, and floor or table lamps.”

Bathrooms can also be a good place to incorporate Japandi, says Peterman. “Floating vanities are a common feature in Japandi bathrooms, giving the space a light and uncluttered appearance while also adding a touch of modernity,” she says.

Cole is a fan of Japandi in the kitchen — a room that can benefit from added functionality.

“Looking at kitchens especially, Japandi will come through in warm-toned cabinetry — usually wood, matte tiles and minimal amounts of decor,” she says. “Open shelving is a common design that’s brought into the Japandi design aesthetic.”

Colors That Work for Japandi

Bramlett suggests being mindful of the colors you use in Japandi to promote the soothing aesthetic it’s known for. “You’ll want to focus on warm, neutral tones to help create a sense of harmony and serenity in your home,” he says.

In Bramlett’s experience, warm beige, charcoal gray, sage green and creamy whites are some of the most popular colors used in Japandi-styled homes.

“Definitely avoid anything too harsh, such as dark reds, bright yellows or black,” he adds.

Cole agrees that beige and gray are popular Japandi colors. She also says gentle brown and green tones work well.

Catherine Jacob, head of design at Mercyside, England-based Hovia, says that because minimalism is an important foundation of Japandi style, the best colors to use are warm neutrals, beiges and off-whites. She also recommends adding depth with subtle accent tones like sage green, terracotta or soft charcoal.

Additionally, Jacob thinks Japandi color schemes can effectively bring outside elements inside. “Earthy tones, muted blues and natural wood finishes will help your space reflect the beauty of the outdoors, a key element of Japandi design,” she explains.

Japandi’s Potential Impact on Resale Value

There’s no rule stating that every home design decision has to be made with the intent of boosting resale value. But with Japandi, you might get the best of both worlds.

Bramlett feels that Japandi can raise a home’s resale value, though it will ultimately depend on the individual buyer’s taste. But he does think it has the potential to have broad appeal.

“Since this trend is all about minimalist design and neutral color tones, it’s likely to appeal to a wide range of people,” Bramlett says. “Japandi homes are less cluttered compared to other styles, so it also gives potential buyers the chance to picture what the property will look like with their own possessions in it.”

Bramlett does warn that some people might find minimalist design cold and uninviting. Ultimately, however, he says, “I think the benefits outweigh the risks.”

