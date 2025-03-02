How to Strike the Right Tone in Your Law School Application Essay

It can feel awkward to write about yourself for your law school personal statement. You want to sound warm and…

It can feel awkward to write about yourself for your law school personal statement. You want to sound warm and personable but also serious and professional. You want to take credit for your achievements without sounding like a self-aggrandizing bore.

First generation students and applicants from foreign or immigrant backgrounds may particularly struggle with the distinctive way professionals in the U.S. talk about themselves.

American culture celebrates individualism and ambition, so self-promotion is often expected and encouraged. But law is a service profession that also values humility and selflessness. This can be a tight needle to thread.

That said, if you can’t speak up for yourself convincingly, it’s going to be hard to advocate for your clients within an adversarial legal system.

So, take the time to present your case for admission to law school with a confident and compelling tone.

Here are five ways law school applicants can use their personal statement to advocate for themselves without appearing self-centered:

— Use real-life examples.

— Balance between yourself and others.

— Open up about missteps.

— Talk about triumphs without talking them up.

— Use humor to add perspective.

Use Real-Life Examples

Talk about yourself through stories and experiences, not just character traits and cliches.

Rather than say you’re hard-working, talk about a time when you pushed yourself and exceeded expectations. Rather than say you stand up for what you believe in, talk about a time when you showed courage. Specific stories are more memorable, credible and interesting than generalizations.

Balance Between Yourself and Others

A personal essay should center on you. But if most of your essay is about yourself and your goals, it may sound egotistical. So, try to weave in a story about collaboration.

Success means more if it’s shared with others. If you can’t think of a great example of teamwork, consider describing a time you helped others through teaching, mentorship or community service — or benefited from others who did the same for you.

Just be sure not to disappear from the page. For example, if you’re a teacher, you may wish to boast about your bright and inspiring students. But you should still keep the spotlight on yourself — how you helped your students and what you learned from the experience.

Open Up About Missteps

Don’t be afraid to talk about shortfalls, failures and lessons learned. Many great personal statements include humbling setbacks that became opportunities for growth and reflection.

Think of your favorite sports movie. Did the hero win every time? The stakes feel low if success comes easily.

Talk About Triumphs Without Talking Them Up

When depicting an impressive accomplishment, find an angle that’s not self-celebratory. For example, many elite athletes talk about how they overcame obstacles, worked together with teammates or applied their skills to other endeavors.

This will also help you appeal to a wider range of readers. Even an admissions officer who isn’t a sports fan would appreciate an applicant who talks about lessons learned from their athletic career.

Use Humor to Add Perspective

You’re applying for law school, not sainthood. A dash of self-effacing humor can show you don’t take yourself too seriously.

An embarrassing detail or exaggerated turn of phrase can cut you down to size. For example, if you do volunteer work, talk about a funny miscommunication or faux pas that shows you’re not afraid to look a bit ridiculous.

If readers know you can laugh at yourself, they will have more patience when you brag about yourself.

Note that your other application essays may have a different tone than your personal statement. For instance, an addendum is usually not the place for a casual, offbeat story.

Striking the right tone in an essay may take many tries. It’s often better to start by focusing on yourself and then to think about ways to lighten the tone in later edits. So, go easy on yourself and don’t be afraid to experiment.

