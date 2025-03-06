How to Get a Replacement Medicare Card

If you need to replace your Medicare card, don’t worry. Following these tips and tricks will make it as straightforward…

If you need to replace your Medicare card, don’t worry. Following these tips and tricks will make it as straightforward as possible.

You receive your original Medicare card when the Social Security Administration processes your Medicare application. If you already receive Social Security benefits, you’ll get a Medicare card three months prior to your 65th birthday. If you don’t get Social Security benefits yet, you’ll get your card once you sign up for Medicare.

Once your application is processed, your Medicare card is sent directly to you by the U.S. Postal Service. It usually comes along with a welcome packet two weeks after you sign up, says Bob Rees, chief sales officer and senior vice president for eHealth, an online brokerage for Medicare based in Santa Clara, California.

Original Medicare Card

The original Medicare card is printed on regular paper and has red, white and blue at the top. It’ll have your name on it and a unique set of letters and numbers, called the Medicare Beneficiary Identifier.

Previously, Medicare used a person’s Social Security number and added letter codes to identify a person’s marital status, says Matthew Claassen, CEO of the insurance agency Medigap Seminars in Jupiter, Florida. To prevent Medicare ID theft, the Medicare Beneficiary Identifier is now the number that appears on the card.

The card also shows what types of Medicare you have (Part A, Part B or both) and the date that your coverage went into effect.

If you change addresses, you don’t need to ask for a new card, as your address isn’t on the card. However, you should still let the Social Security Administration know your new address.

Replace Medicare Card Online

You’ll want to get a replacement Medicare card if you lose your original card or think it’s been stolen.

If you lose your Medicare card, the easier way to get a replacement is through MyMedicare.gov. You’ll need to create an account if you don’t already have one. When you log in, you’ll see an option to print a replacement card.

If you don’t have a printer or would prefer to get your card another way, you can call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to order a new card. Getting a replacement card by mail may take a few weeks.

“I ordered a replacement card, and it took so long by mail, I forgot about it,” says Diane J. Omdahl, co-founder of 65 Incorporated, a Mequon, Wisconsin-based firm focused on Medicare advice.

If you’re able to print the card yourself, you don’t need to call Medicare to order a new one.

Another way to get a Medicare replacement card is through the Social Security Administration, even if you don’t yet get Social Security benefits. You should have an established my Social Security online account for this, or you can create one. Here are the steps:

— Log in to your account.

— Choose “Replace your Medicare card” under the section called Medicare Enrollment Detail.

— Choose “Mail my replacement Medicare Card.” Just first make sure that Social Security has the correct mailing address for you.

If you prefer, you can call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to order a replacement card, or go in person to your local Social Security office.

What to Do If You Think Your Medicare Card Is Stolen

It’s important to protect your Medicare identifier because scammers can use it to create fraudulent claims or obtain prescription medications using your ID number, Omdahl says.

If you think your card was stolen, call Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to alert them. Medicare can issue a new identifier for you so that your compromised number no longer works, Claassen says. Then, they’ll need to send a new card to you with your new number.

Let your health care providers know if you get a new Medicare identifier.

Replacement Medicare Advantage and Supplement Cards

In addition to a traditional Medicare plan, you may have a Medicare Advantage or Medicare supplement (Medigap) plan that provides additional benefits.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, your original Medicare benefits are managed through a private insurance company. That company will issue you a plan card in addition to your original Medicare card, both of which you should keep in a safe place at home.

In the event that you misplace your Medicare Advantage card, you can contact the company that manages your Medicare benefits to find out how to get a replacement card. You may be able to print one online or request a new one by phone.

Protect Your Medicare Card

Follow these tips to keep your Medicare card and Medicare information safe:

— Protect your card and the information on it just as you would a credit card. Provide your Medicare identifier only to health care providers, insurance companies acting on your behalf or Medicare community representatives from groups like the State Health Insurance Assistance Program.

— Carry your card with you only if you know you’ll need it, such as when visiting a new health care provider. For most providers, you have to show your card only once. You also can take a picture of your card with your phone so you have the information as needed, Claassen recommends. Just be sure not to share this photo with anyone who you wouldn’t share the physical card with.

— Don’t give your Medicare card information over the phone or by mail or email unless you contacted that organization first and gave them permission to contact you. That’s because there are scammers who may try to obtain your card information. Medicare will not contact you for your Medicare number, according to the Medicare website. Call Medicare if someone you don’t know contacts you and asks for your Medicare number and related personal information.

— Don’t let anyone use or pay you to use your Medicare card. A scammer looking to commit fraud may try to use your name and Medicare identifier. They may aske if they can use your card or even offer to pay you to let them use it. If someone calls and asks for your Medicare information or money, let Medicare know by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You should also call Medicare if you believe someone is fraudulently using your Medicare information.

