How to Find a Reputable Tax Preparer Near You

For some people, annual taxes are easy to do on their own. But for those who have started a business, taken on freelance work or received unemployment benefits, it can be much more complicated. That’s where a qualified, local tax preparer can help.

However, finding a tax specialist isn’t always easy. Here’s how to start your search for tax help and what you need to know before hiring a professional.

How to Start Searching for a Tax Preparer

One effective way to get started is to ask around. “Ask your friends or colleagues who are in similar situations to you,” says Kelly Phillips Erb, a tax attorney and tax writer.

Finding people in similar situations can help you get the specific type of tax help you need. “Maybe you’re all W-2 people, or maybe you’re a freelancer and you have lots of freelance friends. I would ask them who they use,” Phillips Erb says.

Another place to look is the IRS database of preparers, which allows you to find people with credentials and select qualifications.

What to Look For in a Tax Preparer

After gathering a few recommendations, you’ll want to do your own research. To ensure that the person you’ve been referred to is a verified preparer with the IRS, check that they have a Preparer Tax Identification Number, or PTIN, in the IRS database.

This database shows professionals in your area who hold a PTIN number and either have a verified credential — such as a certified public accountant or enrolled agent — or have completed the IRS annual filing season program. However, it doesn’t include all PTIN number holders.

It’s also good to ask about the person’s history of preparing taxes. “The main thing people want to look out for is their years of experience,” says Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert at TurboTax.

Enrolled agents can also be a good option. These individuals are authorized to represent taxpayers after passing a test on individual and business tax returns, or they were previously employed by the IRS.

“(Both CPAs and enrolled agents) should keep up with the current tax laws,” Greene-Lewis says. “They’re constantly changing. So, definitely taking continuing education courses every year is a must.”

Interview Your Prospective Tax Professional

Once you’ve found a tax professional who you think might be a good fit, ask several questions, Phillips Erb says. “Give them a phone call or send an email and ask questions about their process.”

Your goal should be to establish a relationship with this potential tax preparer. “Somebody who is willing to build a relationship should be willing to chat with you about their process and how they work,” she adds.

Not only can this help you establish a relationship, but it can also help you understand if you’re mutually a good fit. You’ll want to ensure that the preparer has experience working with situations like yours and is well-versed in things that might make your tax situation unique, such as international accounts or business income.

After giving your prospective tax preparer as much information as possible about your returns, ask them how they’re paid and how much your specific situation will cost.

Consider Free Tax Preparation Options

If you generally make less than $64,000, you might qualify for the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, called VITA.

With local programs throughout the country, tax volunteers are available to help you file your returns accurately and for free. Use the IRS VITA locator tool to find local volunteer sites.

What to Avoid in a Tax Preparer

There are several common red flags to watch out for when choosing a professional to help do your taxes.

Make sure that the individual you’re considering has a PTIN number. And make sure that they’re willing to list themselves on your tax return. “There are some preparers who will encourage folks to sign as self-prepared, even though the professional has prepared (the tax return),” Phillips Erb says.

Make sure that the preparer you’re considering is available all year, not just during tax time. “The concern is: You file in April, but what happens during correspondence season when the IRS has a question in July, and you can’t reach them anymore?” she adds.

Another red flag is a preparer who asks for a certain percentage of your refund, Greene-Lewis says. “You don’t want to go to anyone who bases their fees on that.”

Remember to check your return, no matter who you decide to file with.

“People are human and they make mistakes, but also you’re the person signing that return,” Phillips Erb says. “No matter how highly referred or touted somebody is, if they make a mistake, you’re ultimately the person on the hook for it.”

