If you’re among the government workers or private sector employees laid off recently, you may be wondering how to collect unemployment benefits.

Keep in mind that while states often handle unemployment benefits similarly, there can be differences in eligibility requirements, benefit amounts and the duration of benefits. So make sure to look up your state’s unemployment guidelines before blindly applying.

What Are Unemployment Benefits?

Unemployment benefits are payments people receive for a certain amount of time — usually 26 weeks — until they are employed again. The money is temporary financial assistance and won’t likely be the amount you were receiving when you were working. It may be half of your paycheck.

Unemployment benefits are sometimes referred to as unemployment insurance. Those terms are interchangeable.

Who Is Eligible for Unemployment Benefits?

If you lost your full-time or part-time job, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits. However, much depends on how you and your job parted ways. Were you laid off? Did you quit? Were you fired? How you answer may affect whether you are eligible.

You were terminated. Can you get unemployment if you are fired? Yes, but not always. If you were fired because you weren’t meeting expectations — because the job was a bad fit — you’ll probably be able to receive unemployment benefits. If you didn’t meet expectations because you stole money from the company’s petty cash fund, you’re probably not going to see an unemployment check.

You quit your job. Usually, you can’t get an unemployment check if you quit. But if you can prove the job was untenable — maybe your employer wanted you to work in an unsafe environment, so you had to quit — your state may provide you with unemployment benefits.

You were laid off due to downsizing. In this scenario, you shouldn’t have a problem getting unemployment benefits. Generally, you’ll be compensated when you lose a job through no fault of your own.

This goes for anyone. “Unemployment benefits are earned benefits, and even at times of concern over public charge, immigrants are eligible — including those with DACA — to collect unemployment benefits,” says Renata Castro, an immigration attorney and founder of USA4ALL Immigration Law in Coral Springs, Florida.

How Can I Collect Unemployment?

Here is a course of action for collecting unemployment, broken into steps:

1. Don’t wait to collect unemployment benefits. If you lost your job, apply now. Even if you have severance pay, you should collect benefits, assuming your state allows it, says Jerry Kardas, a partner at KardasLarson, a human resources consultancy headquartered in Avon, Connecticut. He specializes in compensation analysis.

“Many states, such as Connecticut, allow unemployed individuals to file a claim for unemployment insurance payments while they may also be collecting any severance payments from their former company,” Kardas says. “I often advise people to file for unemployment as soon as they can, rather than wait until the severance payments run out. It is a benefit available to impacted people, so take advantage of it.”

2. Gather documents. Typically, you will need to know or have:

— Your Social Security number

— Your driver’s license (your state will want the driver’s license number)

— Information on your employer, usually for the past year and a half, including the company’s name, address, phone number and the name of your boss or supervisor

— The Federal Employer Identification Number, sometimes called the employer registration number, from your most recent employer (find the FEIN on your W-2 form)

— Possibly a pay stub or some documentation showing how much you were paid

3. Check your state’s unemployment website. Find it by searching online, or go to CareerOneStop.org, a website sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor that has good information about unemployment benefits and a map that you can click and quickly find your state’s website.

If filing an application online doesn’t appeal to you, look for the phone number on the website. You’ll likely be able to apply over the phone. Often, you can also apply in person.

“Be sure to follow all instructions and fill out all parts of the claim form, usually done online, fully and honestly,” Kardas says.

In other words, don’t exaggerate how much you were paid or how long you worked at a company.

“There can be severe consequences for lying on a claim,” Kardas says.

4. Wait for your money. According to the Department of Labor website, “It generally takes two to three weeks after you file your claim to receive your first benefit check.” That’s all the more reason to start your application now.

Depending on your state, you may be able to get your money in the form of a debit card, direct deposit or a check in the mail.

While you’re waiting, you’d do well to learn the ins and outs of collecting unemployment benefits. For instance, Kardas says, you’ll need to file weekly claims — and you want to do it on time.

“If you are late by a day or two, you might make it difficult for yourself to continue to file claims without a lot of hassle and unnecessary interaction with the people who administer the unemployment insurance program in your state,” he says.

Extending Unemployment Benefits

You may be able to extend your unemployment benefits through the federal government, possibly up to an additional 13 weeks, if you have exhausted unemployment insurance benefits in a state that is experiencing high unemployment. Not everyone will qualify, but your state’s unemployment agency can likely tell you whether you’re a candidate for extended benefits.

Disqualifications for Unemployment Benefits

To avoid being disqualified from unemployment benefits, follow the rules issued by your state. In theory, it shouldn’t be harder than that. But if you want more specific tips, you’d do well to follow advice from Brenda Neckvatal, who owns Mission Critical Impact, a human resources consultancy in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

— Make sure the information you provide is accurate. For instance, your dates of employment will be verified. “If your dates do not match the employer’s records, which are submitted for tax and other legal requirements, it creates confusion, delays and possibly a dismissal for your claim,” Neckvatal says.

— Be honest. Stick to the facts on your unemployment benefits application. “Don’t over-elaborate to win your case,” Neckvatal advises. “Employers keep copies of disciplinary documents, performance reviews and additional notes for more egregious violations. False claims get dismissed, especially if you are unable to support your position.”

— Show up if you’re called to a hearing. Most people won’t have to go to an unemployment hearing, but sometimes, employers will appeal. “If you are called to testify during the review process, be sure to show up,” Neckvatal says. “If you don’t, your claim will likely be denied, and the message it sends to the workforce commission is your claim wasn’t important enough for you to appear.”

Update 03/07/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.