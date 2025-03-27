How to Choose an Online Therapist

Online therapy may be an option for you if you’re struggling with a mental health issue or any personal concerns…

Online therapy may be an option for you if you’re struggling with a mental health issue or any personal concerns and want to discuss them with a professional.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have chosen to pursue online therapy than in-person therapy. In fact, more than half of therapy visits are now online via a telehealth telehealth video session instead of in-person, according a 2024 brief report in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Pros and Cons of Online Therapy

Some benefits of online therapy include:

— Convenience. “People don’t need to worry about travel time or getting stuck in traffic,” says licensed psychologist Nicole Lacherza-Drew, owner of Vici Psychological Care.

— Privacy. “Online therapy takes away the risk of running into the family from soccer in the waiting room,” Lacherza-Drew says.

— More options. You’ll probably have a wider range of therapist choices if you do online therapy, especially if you live in an area with few providers.

Like anything in life, online therapy still has some potential downsides:

— Potential technical issues. There could be problems logging in or maintaining a clear connection during the session.

— Establishing a rapport. “Some people struggle with building a rapport with a therapist unless they are face to face,” says Mary Oborski, a licensed clinical social worker in Fairfax County, Virginia, who’s part of a crisis response team that works with individuals who are grieving or have experienced trauma.

— Potential distractions. Depending on where you hold your session, you could feel distracted by others around you. Plus, it may be harder to get away from very people you want to talk about (for example, a significant other).

— Not getting a full view of your body language. “Those cues may be harder to pick up (online),” says Dr. Barbara Sparacino, a triple board-certified physician in adult and geriatric psychiatry and addiction medicine and founder of The Aging Parent Coach in Miami. That body language can give the therapist further information to assess how you’re doing or to guide you.

For many people, the pros of online therapy outweigh any cons, but as with everything related to therapy, it comes down to personal preference.

First Steps for Choosing an Online Therapist

Here are some first steps to take if you want to find an online therapist:

1. Check in with your health insurance plan about your mental health benefits.

2. Weigh the pros and cons of online therapy.

3. Ask for referrals.

4. Consider the various types of therapy.

5. Find a provider licensed in your state.

6. Search for providers online.

7. Start with a trial.

Check in with your health insurance plan.

If you have insurance, find out if it covers mental health therapy, and if so, whether there are any parameters for coverage. For instance, will they cover online sessions? How broad is their coverage in your state? Do they require one in-person session before you do online sessions? You may need to work from a list of available providers from your insurance company. If you don’t have insurance, plan to ask the therapist(s) about costs for sessions.

Weigh the pros and cons of online therapy.

Decide whether online therapy is the best approach for you. It works for many people, but some providers say it may not be ideal if you’re experiencing a high-risk issue, such as severe depression. In-person sessions make it easier to gather information and offer immediate help if needed, says licensed clinical psychologist Annie M. Varvaryan of Couch Conversations Psychotherapy and Counseling in Los Angeles.

Ask for referrals.

You can start with trusted friends and family for referrals.

“Word of mouth is a great option so you don’t get paralyzed by decision fatigue,” says Paige Rechtman, a licensed mental health counselor in Brooklyn, New York. Of course, only do this if you feel comfortable letting them know you’re seeking therapy. You also can ask your primary care provider for a name.

Consider therapy type options.

It’s OK if you’re not sure what type of therapy you want. Some common options include:

— Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a common type of talk therapy that focuses on changing the way you behave or think

— Art therapy, which uses art creation and the creative process to let you explore your emotions

— Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), a type of therapy used for traumatic memories and post-traumatic stress disorder

Those are just some examples of therapy types. As you look at therapist listings, you’ll want to see if the type of therapy you’d like is part of that therapist’s approach. Additionally, think about your main reason for therapy (for instance, caregiving stress, grief or something else) so you can choose a therapist who specializes in that area, Sparacino advises.

Find a provider licensed in your state.

“A therapist needs to be licensed or able to practice in your state,” Varvaryan says, so don’t waste time perusing practitioners who are not licensed in your state. If you travel frequently or live in more than one state, ask a therapist for guidance regarding state licensure.

Search online.

There are a few ways to do this. You can search for “therapist” and “your state name.” If it’s online therapy, you’re not limited to providers in your city, although you may want to stick to local providers if you think you’ll want to have in-person sessions in the future or if your insurance requires some in-person therapy. Use U.S. News’s free doctor finder, which allows you to search for psychiatrists in your area. Or, you can use an aggregate site (BetterHelp and TalkSpace are popular ones) to find therapists.

Start with a trial.

Many therapists will offer a free 10- to 15-minute conversation so you can find out more about their approach. This isn’t considered a therapy session but a chance to learn more about their background so you can determine if they’re a good match.

Is My Online Therapist a Good Match for Me?

Before you start therapy or during your first sessions, you may wonder if the therapist you’ve selected is a good fit for you.

It’s a good idea to give your therapist a couple of sessions before you decide for sure whether it’s a good match. You may be nervous during that first session, and both you and your provider may need a little time to establish a rapport. “I always tell new patients of mine to try and give me three sessions,” Lacherza-Drew says. “Therapy requires vulnerability and discomfort. Ask yourself if the discomfort is coming from the therapist or the topics you are talking about.”

Here are some questions to ask yourself to help evaluate your fit with a therapist:

— Do you feel connected to your therapist?

— Are they actively listening to you?

— Do you feel comfortable with the therapist?

— Do they explain things in a way that makes sense to you?

— Do they validate you?

— Do you feel like they can help you with your primary concerns?

— Do you feel like you’ll be able to share things with the therapist over time?

— Is the therapist able to meet online when it’s convenient for you?

“Someone may have the perfect credentials on paper but not be a good fit for you. Just like any relationship, it’s the feeling you get when you’re with that person,” Oborski says.

“If something feels off, trust your gut. It’s OK to try a different therapist,” Sparacino says.

If you feel your therapist isn’t a good match, it’s okay to discuss that with them. Therapists know that they won’t be the right fit for everyone. Plus, you may provide some constructive feedback that they can consider for future. There’s also a chance that the discussion will lead to a change in your relationship so you can continue therapy with that person.

If you feel comfortable, ask the therapist for names of other mental health providers they’d recommend. The important part is to not feel discouraged about therapy and to accept that finding the right therapist can take some trial and error.

Tips to Get the Most Out of Online Therapy

Therapy is an investment of time and emotional effort, but most people will tell you it’s helpful, even life-changing. Follow these expert tips to make sure you get the most out of online therapy.

— Come to therapy prepared. Know what you want to discuss, and bring notes if you have them. If your therapist asked you in advance to do any “homework,” then have it done and be ready to share your experience.

— Be honest. This can help you get the most from your sessions and make the most of your time.

— Check your connection. Technology problems often occur when you least expect them. Whether it’s your first appointment or your 20th, log in a few minutes early to make sure you don’t have access issues. If you do, let your therapist know so they can suggest a back-up method, such as a different online platform or a phone call. If you’re doing therapy from home and know the internet connection is best in certain spots, plan to do your session from there.

— Give yourself buffer time before and after therapy. Although you may have selected online therapy for its convenience, keep in mind that squeezing in an appointment between work obligations may not be ideal. For instance, you may decide to avoid discussing something intense in therapy because of your upcoming work meeting or obligation. “It’s important to collect your thoughts before therapy and process them after therapy,” Sparacino says.

— Consider giving yourself a small reward. If making the commitment to start or continue therapy has been a struggle for you, consider giving yourself a small reward after each session. Maybe it’s a piece of chocolate, a visit to your favorite bookshop or a walk in a local park.

Resources If You Can’t Afford Therapy

If you can’t afford therapy right now or you need assistance right away (sometimes it takes a while to get an appointment), there are some other resources to consider:

— Online groups. “It’s not therapy, but there are so many online communities these days that address issues related to emotional and mental well-being,” says Rechtman, who hosts an online community about pet loss. Keep in mind that you may not get the same personalized experience or be able to delve into deeper issues, but you could still come away with new coping tools, she adds.

— Community programs or centers that offer low-fee clinics

— Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) through your employer

— Open Path Collective, a nonprofit offering sessions for $30 to $70 along with a membership fee

— Messaging services through online platforms (these may be less expensive but also make it harder to build a rapport and engage in therapy, Oborski says.)

— Peer-led support groups

— Phone/text lines for emergency situations, including the Crisis Text Line (text HOME to 741741), the National Domestic Violence Hotline (call 1-800-799-SAFE or text START to 88788) or the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (dial 988).

