How to Celebrate Your House-Iversary This Spring

Buying a home is one of just a handful of aspirational milestones in our lives, but it’s something that homeowners…

Buying a home is one of just a handful of aspirational milestones in our lives, but it’s something that homeowners often don’t truly celebrate. In recent years, the concept of a house-iversary — the anniversary of the date you bought your home – has been popping up across various media.

Some people celebrate their house-anniversary by hosting a dinner party with friends, but, especially with spring fast approaching, another way to celebrate is to take on a home improvement project.

It might be something you have been planning for a while, or you may need to spruce up your home because you’re planning to sell or lease. Either way, it’s a great way to maintain or even improve the value of your property. Everyone knows the term “spring cleaning,” and with longer days and milder weather, we all come out of a little hibernation.

Springtime has always been a time for renewal, so whether you’re just taking on a long overdue project or preparing your house to sell, now is the perfect time to take on some easy-to-tackle home improvement projects. Here are just a few.

[The 5 Best Home Renovations You Can Do Now — With Future Resale In Mind]

Clean!

Many cultures have their own version of spring cleaning. Whether or not you notice the dusty crevices, it’s likely that they can use some attention.

“Until the water runs clear,” as they say — a top-to-bottom cleaning is always a great idea to celebrate a house-iversary. This includes cleaning the windows, carpets, baseboards and appliances. It’s easy to become blind to the residual mess in our homes, so roll up your sleeves and get to work.

If you’re hoping your property will appeal to buyers, a dirty home is the fastest way to turn off potential suitors.

Declutter!

If we had a nickel for every time real estate agents told sellers to declutter … well, you get the idea. But there’s a reason why. A less cluttered environment is a more relaxing one to live in, and it conveys a sense of cleanliness.

Whether you’re decluttering in preparation to list your home or simply to celebrate your house-iversary, it’s a great idea to pare down, clear surfaces and organize shelves and drawers. If the winter months left your home looking lived-in, with extra tchotchkes on the mantel, clothing on the floor of the closet and stacks of papers and magazines (that you just haven’t had a chance to read yet!) climbing up a corner, now’s the perfect time to revisit or create systems that keep you neat and organized.

In this digital era, do you really need to keep all those photo albums that no one looks at anymore? Scan them and lose the albums. If there are clothes or houseware items you no longer use, thank them for their service and get them out of your house (donate them). Not only will your space feel cleaner, but it will feel bigger as well. Of course, this will appeal to potential buyers as well. In the fantasy of their next chapter in a new home, there’s likely no clutter.

[READ: Beyond Shelter: The Transformative Power Of Different Types Of Views From Our Homes]

Repair and Upgrade!

Some repair projects are big and expensive, but many are small and not so tough to tackle. Take on that low-hanging fruit!

For potential buyers of your home, small issues can signal bigger maintenance issues, so change the blown-out lightbulbs, fill in the paint chips, clean your refrigerator and freezer, and tighten the leaky faucets and squeaky hinges. What is now a minor repair might become a bigger issue later or a point of negotiation in the midst of a deal down the road. If your budget allows, upgrade dated-looking hardware, fixtures and even appliances. Now is as good a time as any.

“Upgrading cabinet hardware is an easy and fairly inexpensive improvement,” says Neda Vander Stoep, a broker with Coldwell Banker in Boston. “Swapping out old cabinet handles and knobs with more modern options can make a big impact and alter the feel of your kitchen or bathroom. Upgrading sink faucets is also worth considering if your fixtures are dated.”

Paint!

A fresh coat of paint can make a big difference in a room’s look. Whether you’re prepping to list or taking on a project for a house-iversary, painting is a great way to breathe new life into a space. It can be a bigger project than you anticipate, but it pays off.

“A fresh coat of paint goes a very long way — it’s one of the most affordable ways to update your space,” says Vander Stoep. “I recommend a neutral color on the walls and a refresh of trim and doors, paying particular attention to high-traffic areas. You can also consider touching up some kitchen cabinets if they are worn.”

[READ: How to Pick a Color Scheme]

Landscape!

If you have a front or backyard, get ready for spring by trimming your bushes, mowing the lawn, removing dead plants and maybe laying down sod or mulch. Don’t underestimate curb appeal — if you’re planning to list your home, this is potential buyers’ first impression. Boosting curb appeal is a great way to set the stage for showings and open houses, but also for you to come home to. And don’t forget the gutters! Stage!

Staging is often associated with selling — it’s well known that staging is a major tool in the arsenal of real estate agents when they help a seller prep for the market. But you can stage your home for yourself, too. Maybe your living room would flow better if you got rid of that end table or rotated the sofa. Editing, rearranging and removing extra furniture or decor can make a surprising world of difference, often making the space seem bigger or more comfortable than it did before.

Decluttering is a big part of staging, but taking a fresh look at a room with an updated furniture layout can make a big difference too. And be honest — is it time to get that old chair in the corner reupholstered? “Making a space feel cleaner and more functional will offer a blank canvas to a prospective buyer,” says Vander Stoep. But if you’re refreshing your space for yourself and not for the market, there’s no reason not to make your home more functional anyway.

Fall in Love With Your Space Again

Home improvement projects can seem like a lot to take on, but folding these into a celebratory event like a house-iversary can make the experience something to look forward to. It’s a great way to not only fall in love with your space again, but it’s a good way to maintain what might be your largest asset.

When people prep their home for the market, many homeowners wonder why they didn’t declutter, repaint or make those repairs years ago. One of our most important and perhaps rewarding relationships is that with our home, so why not honor that with a yearly check-in — your house-iversary.

More from U.S. News

How Do Real Estate Commissions Work?

Is Brown Back?

Should You Buy a House With Cash?

How to Celebrate Your House-Iversary This Spring originally appeared on usnews.com