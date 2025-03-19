How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 3/19/2025

U.S. stocks climbed after the Federal Reserve said the economy still looks healthy enough to keep interest rates where they…

U.S. stocks climbed after the Federal Reserve said the economy still looks healthy enough to keep interest rates where they are.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.1% Wednesday, and its gains accelerated following the Fed’s announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 383 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.4%.

The rally followed weeks of sharp and scary swings for the U.S. stock market driven by uncertainty about President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Wall Street also got a boost from easing yields in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 60.63 points, or 1.1%, to 5,675.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383.32 points, or 0.9%, to 41,964.63.

The Nasdaq composite rose 246.67 points, or 1.4%, to 17,750.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.14 points, or 1.6%, to 2,082.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 36.35 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 476.44 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 3.30 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.98 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 206.34 points, or 3.5%.

The Dow is down 579.59 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,560 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 148.08 points, or 6.6%.

