How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 3/18/2025

U.S. stocks went back to falling, and Big Tech again led the way.

The S&P 500 lost 1.1% Tuesday for its latest swerve in a scary, weekslong ride. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.7%.

Tesla and stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry were again some of the heaviest weights on the market. They’ve been among the hardest hit in Wall Street’s recent sell-off caused by uncertainty created by President Donald Trump’s trade war. Treasury yields slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates coming Wednesday.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 60.46 points, or 1.1%, to 5,614.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260.32 points, or 0.6%, to 41,581.31.

The Nasdaq composite fell 304.55 points, or 1.7%, to 17,504.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.40 points, or 0.9%, to 2,049.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 24.28 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 93.12 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 249.97 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.84 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 266.97 points, or 4.5%.

The Dow is down 962.91 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,806.68 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 180.22 points, or 8.1%.

