How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/10/2025

The U.S. stock market’s sell-off got worse.

The S&P 500 fell 2.7% Monday as worries build about how much pain President Donald Trump is willing for the economy to endure through tariffs in order to get what he wants. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 4%.

Elon Musk’s Tesla fell to one of the market’s sharpest losses, as did airlines and other companies that need U.S. shoppers feeling confident enough to spend. Bitcoin fell below $79,000 from more than $100,000 in December.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 155.64 points, or 2.7%, to 5,614.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 890.01 points, or 2.1%, to 41,911.71.

The Nasdaq composite fell 727.90 points, or 4%, to 17,468.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 56.42 points, or 2.7%, to 2,019.07.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 267.07 points, or 4.5%.

The Dow is down 632.51 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,842.47 points, or 9.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 211.09 points, or 9.5%.

