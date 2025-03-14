How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 3/14/2025

U.S. stocks rallied to their best day since the election, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from a…

U.S. stocks rallied to their best day since the election, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from a fourth straight losing week.

The S&P 500 rose 2.1% Friday, a day after closing more than 10% below its record for its first “correction” since 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.7%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.6%.

Ulta Beauty helped lead the market after the beauty products retailer reported stronger profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected. Worries have been rising that U.S. consumers may cut back on their spending because of uncertainty around tariffs.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 117.42 points, or 2.1%, to 5,638.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 674.62 points, or 1.7%, to 41,488.19.

The Nasdaq composite rose 451.07 points, or 2.6%, to 17,754.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 50.40 points, or 2.5%, to 2,044.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 131.26 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is down 1,313.53 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 442.13 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 31.39 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 242.69 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is down 1,056.03 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,556.71 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 186.06 points, or 8.3%.

