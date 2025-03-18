How Long Does Unemployment Last?

Unemployment insurance is a program designed to provide temporary financial assistance to workers who lost their jobs through no fault…

Unemployment insurance is a program designed to provide temporary financial assistance to workers who lost their jobs through no fault of their own. Each state manages its own program, including setting requirements for eligibility, benefit amounts and the length of time benefits will be paid.

When you get approved for unemployment benefits, it can feel like a life preserver has been thrown to you — because it has. But the longer you flounder about in the water, that life preserver may start to feel flimsy. At some point, you start wondering, “When will my unemployment benefits end?” and how long you can stay afloat.

If you’re feeling uneasy about the details and duration of your unemployment benefits, here’s a look at what to expect.

How Many Weeks of State Unemployment Benefits Are Available?

The period for collecting unemployment benefits varies by state, but the maximum period for receiving benefits is usually 26 weeks, according to David Clark, a lawyer and partner at the Clark Law Office, which has offices in Lansing and Okemos, Michigan.

Montana offers the longest period of unemployment benefits at 28 weeks.

Here is a look at the maximum number of weeks of unemployment insurance each state offers, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities:

— Alabama: 14 weeks

— Alaska: 26 weeks

— Arizona: 26 weeks

— Arkansas: 16 weeks

— California: 26 weeks

— Colorado: 26 weeks

— Connecticut: 26 weeks

— Delaware: 26 weeks

— District of Columbia: 26 weeks

— Florida: 12 weeks

— Georgia: 26 weeks

— Hawaii: 26 weeks

— Idaho: 21 weeks

— Illinois: 26 weeks

— Indiana: 26 weeks

— Iowa: 26 weeks

— Kansas: 26 weeks

— Kentucky: 26 weeks

— Louisiana: 26 weeks

— Maine: 26 weeks

— Maryland: 26 weeks

— Massachusetts: 26 weeks

— Michigan: 20 weeks

— Minnesota: 26 weeks

— Mississippi: 26 weeks

— Missouri: 20 weeks

— Montana: 28 weeks

— Nebraska: 26 weeks

— Nevada: 26 weeks

— New Hampshire: 26 weeks

— New Jersey: 26 weeks

— New Mexico: 26 weeks

— New York: 26 weeks

— North Carolina: 12 weeks

— North Dakota: 26 weeks

— Ohio: 26 weeks

— Oklahoma: 16 weeks

— Oregon: 26 weeks

— Pennsylvania: 26 weeks

— Puerto Rico: 26 weeks

— Rhode Island: 26 weeks

— South Carolina: 20 weeks

— South Dakota: 26 weeks

— Tennessee: 26 weeks

— Texas:26 weeks

— Utah: 26 weeks

— Vermont: 26 weeks

— Virgin Islands: 26 weeks

— Virginia: 26 weeks

— Washington: 26 weeks

— West Virginia: 26 weeks

— Wisconsin: 26 weeks

— Wyoming: 26 weeks

Are Federal Unemployment Benefits Available?

There are no federal unemployment benefits. Some programs were available during the pandemic, but historically, there have not been federal unemployment benefits. The closest thing is COBRA (which stands for Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act), a federal program that lets qualified workers who have been let go from a job keep their group health insurance for a limited time (generally 18 to 36 months).

What if I Need Unemployment Benefits After 26 Weeks?

For unemployment lasting beyond 26 weeks, your options are pretty limited other than finding employment.

If you are unemployed and struggling to find work, Clark suggests that unemployed workers check out the U.S. Department of Labor’s Rapid Response Services for businesses and workers, which focuses on employees who have been laid off or affected by plant closures.

“The program assists workers by providing various services including job search assistance, career counseling, resume preparation, unemployment insurance and opportunities for training and education,” Clark says.

He also recommends that workers with disability employment issues check out the Job Accommodation Network, a service provided by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy. Clark also recommends young unemployed workers look at the Department of Labor’s Jobs Corps program, which provides skills training and career counseling.

Mary Sullivan, a career transformation specialist in Kenmore, Washington, recommends that those who are running out of benefits take advantage of any job training and workshops their state offers.

“Many times, you can not only level up your skills but meet new connections to help you find a job,” Sullivan says.

She also suggests pursuing a part-time job or side hustle.

“The key to everything is to stay positive and have a plan. Exhaust all the government training, workshops and financial programs there to help you until you find the job you need,” Sullivan says.

