Home remodeling programs on TV are entertaining, but they don’t show every part of the renovation process.

According to the 2024 U.S. Houzz & Home Study: Renovation Trends, kitchens continue to be the most commonly renovated interior room, with 27% of homeowners undertaking a remodel of it and 2% creating an addition for it. Kitchen remodels are popular, but they’re notorious for their lengthy timeline.

“There are a lot of different parts to a kitchen. It is probably the most complicated room in your home to remodel,” says Michael Reeve, a UK-based kitchen designer, blogger and YouTuber under the name Kitchinsider.

How long does a kitchen remodel take? It depends on the scope of the project, but there’s a lot that can go wrong, extending any type of home improvement project.

Why Kitchen Remodeling Takes Time

One of the biggest concerns during a kitchen remodel is how long it will take to complete. Some projects, mostly cosmetic updates like painting or switching out hardware, are quick; however, more extensive projects, such as rearranging the kitchen’s layout, can take months.

“It’s not just about tearing down and building up,” Reeve says. “Each remodel involves meticulous planning, coordination between various professionals — builders, kitchen fitters, plumbers, electricians, etc. — inspections and addressing unexpected obstacles.”

How Much Time Will My Project Take?

How long your kitchen remodel takes depends on the scope of the project, the size of your kitchen, the complexity of the work and the availability of materials and labor.

Reeve says the average kitchen remodel generally takes four to eight weeks, but some projects take longer.

“If you’re reconfiguring the kitchen layout, replacing appliances and making structural modifications, you’re entering a more extensive project,” says Leonardo Villalobos, director of technology, e-commerce and marketing at Casamonte, a wholesale building materials company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Villalobos says this can take two to three months.

“The demolition and construction phases can be time-consuming. These phases might involve electrical, plumbing and HVAC work, which adds to the overall timeline,” he adds.

If your preferred materials aren’t available, this could also extend the timeline.

The U.S. also continues to deal with a shortage of truck drivers. The American Journal of Transportation reported that trucking employment started declining year over year in June 2023, and it’s still declining today. For materials manufacturers, suppliers and builders, this means higher costs and delays.

Could It Take Even Longer?

“If there’s one thing you can expect with a kitchen remodel, it’s to expect the unexpected,” Reeve says. “I don’t think there’s a kitchen remodel that has ever gone 100% as expected. Whether it’s something small, such as needing a replacement door, or something bigger such as a broken countertop, there’s always something.”

A common problem in a kitchen remodel is when something is damaged on-site or cut and installed incorrectly, Reeve says. “One (incident) that jumps to mind is when a countertop cracked during transit to the building site,” Reeve recalls. “It was a heartbreaking moment when it arrived smashed and would need a further two weeks to be refabricated and sent back out for installation again.”

Cosmetic damages aren’t that bad, but Reeve says structural damages or anything that affectsn installation can have a major impact on the project’s timeline.

Reeve also deals with solid wood kitchen cabinets, and the kitchen must be sealed and watertight before the cabinets arrive. “Any excessive moisture in the room can cause warping in the cabinets, which is a big no-no,” Reeve says. “This then has a knock-on effect on our installation date and installer’s availability.”

Planning Is Key

The first step in a kitchen remodel is making a detailed plan. Since kitchen remodeling costs can quickly get out of hand,establishing a budget should be part of the planning process.

“It takes time to complete a kitchen remodel because it’s a multistep process that involves coordination between various professionals, from designers to contractors,” Villalobos says. To avoid unexpected delays, he recommends having a clear project plan, budget and a contingency for unforeseen issues.

Here are some questions to ask yourself during the planning process:

— What do you want to keep in your kitchen?

— What do you want to add?

— Do you want to add or move plumbing or electrical?

— Do you want to upgrade or move appliances?

— Do you want to change the layout or remove walls?

Where to Start

After planning, the next step is to hire a team of professionals. Unless you plan to do it yourself, a team of experts can handle everything from demolition to framing, ordering materials, building and more. The general contractor ensures everything runs smoothly and on schedule, and typically is the person you’ll speak with the most.

Next, you need to prepare the space by removing smaller items from the kitchen and renting a dumpster to dispose of old materials. Depending on the project, you may also need to set up a temporary kitchen area.

Before demolition, you should order materials to ensure everything arrives on time. But factor in delays due to the installation process. For example, the lead time from when the cabinets are placed and templated, then the countertops are manufactured and installed, can disrupt the timeline. “This is one that catches some people out,” Reeve says. “This process can add an additional 1-2 weeks to the timeline, basically just waiting for your countertops.”

Average Timeline by Kitchen Remodel Type

Every kitchen remodel is unique, and the duration largely depends on the type of project.

— Cosmetic updates (1-2 weeks): According to Reeve, this includes things like repainting cabinets, changing out hardware, updating the backsplash and other small modifications.

— Typical kitchen renovation (4-8 weeks): Adding new cabinets, countertops, appliances and reconfiguring the kitchen’s layout involves more complex work.

— Full-scale overhaul (8-12+ weeks): Gutting the entire kitchen, moving walls and making structural changes takes the longest. Homeowners can expect this to take a couple of months or longer.

“These timelines are all about how long the actual installation takes,” Reeve says. “It doesn’t take into account the time involved in the research, planning and design stages, all of which can easily take several weeks.”

Factors That Affect the Kitchen Renovation Timeline

Other than the scope of the project, Reeve says several other factors can impact your project’s schedule.

— Type of countertop: Reeve says that some materials, such as laminate or wood, can be installed quickly. Other materials like granite, quartz or marble require a more intricate installation.

— Product availability: Made-to-order or custom products typically take longer than prefabricated items. Items may be out of stock; if you wait, it could take a while.

— Permits: “Local regulations can affect the pace, especially if structural changes are involved,” Reeve says. “You may be waiting for inspections and signoffs at various points.”

— Unexpected challenges: Projects rarely go without problems, especially with older homes. “Older homes might have hidden issues like out-of-date wiring or plumbing that need replacement. You never know what’s lurking behind those old cabinets or inside those walls,” Reeve says.

— Communication: If there’s a lack of communication between the homeowner and contractor or any subcontractors, this can extend the renovation timeline.

Update 03/28/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.