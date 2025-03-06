Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $627 million.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7.85 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.90 per share.

