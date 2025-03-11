Heritage Insurance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.3…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $210.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.5 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $817 million.

