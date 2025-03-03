Heidrick & Struggles: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported a loss of $15 million…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The executive search firm posted revenue of $280.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $276.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.7 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Heidrick & Struggles said it expects revenue in the range of $263 million to $273 million.

