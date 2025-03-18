HealthEquity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $26.4 million.…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $26.4 million.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $311.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.7 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.57 to $3.74 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HQY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HQY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.