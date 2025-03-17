Harte-Hanks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in…

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $47.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.3 million, or $4.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $185.2 million.

