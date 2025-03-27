Harrow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Thursday reported profit of $6.8 million in its…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Thursday reported profit of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.5 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $199.6 million.

