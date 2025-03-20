H World Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Thursday reported earnings of $7 million in its…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — H World Group Limited (HTHT) on Thursday reported earnings of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $825 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $418 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTHT

