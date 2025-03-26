H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $788.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $765.9 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FUL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FUL

