Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 7, 2025, 8:23 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Adam Boehler, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs; Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Andy Kim, D-N.J.; Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman; Fiona Hill, a former White House adviser on Russia.

“Fox News Sunday” — Boehler; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

