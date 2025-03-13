GrowGeneration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.3…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $37.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $49.5 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $188.9 million.

GrowGeneration expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRWG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRWG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.