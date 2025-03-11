Groupon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.6 million in its fourth…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $130.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $59 million, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $492.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.