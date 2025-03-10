Greenlight Capital Re: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Monday reported…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) on Monday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.

The property and casualty reinsurance service provider posted revenue of $141.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $150.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.8 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $668 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLRE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.