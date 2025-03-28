Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 4.5 cents at $4.46 a bushel. May. wheat lost 9 cents at $5.23 a bushel. May. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.58 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 3.75 cents at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was flat and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was unchanged at $2.10 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.88 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.7 cent at $.88 a pound.

