Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.58 a bushel. May. wheat was off 6.75 cents at $5.64 a bushel. May. oats fell by 5 cents at $3.65 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.32 cent at $2.05 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 0.23 cent at $2.85 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.45 cent at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.