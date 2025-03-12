Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 8.5 cents at $4.62 a bushel. May. wheat was down 1.5 cents at $5.55 a bushel. May. oats gained 0.25 cent at $3.70 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 8.25 cents at $10.03 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $2.00 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 0.78 cent at $2.78 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.15 cent at $.86 a pound.

