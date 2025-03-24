Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.64 a bushel. May. wheat was down 3.25 cents at $5.47 a bushel. May. oats was off 5.25 cents at $3.73 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.07 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was down 2.82 cents at $2.06 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle lost 3.07 cents at $2.85 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.55 cent at $.86 a pound.

