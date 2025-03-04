Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 7.75 cents at $4.49 a bushel. May. wheat was down 9.25 cents at $5.38 a bushel. May. oats was up 13.5 cents at $3.78 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 13.25 cents at $9.98 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.53 cent at $1.92 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was down 1.17 cents at $2.71 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.75 cent at $.83 a pound.

