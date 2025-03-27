Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.50 a bushel. May. wheat was off 3 cents at $5.32 a bushel. May. oats lost 3.25 cents at $3.58 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 1.25 cents at $10.16 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 2.88 cents at $2.10 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.85 cents at $2.88 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.03 cent at $.87 a pound.

