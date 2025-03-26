Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.51 a bushel. May. wheat was down 5 cents at $5.36 a bushel. May. oats lost 5.75 cents at $3.62 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.01 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.22 cent at $2.07 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.85 cent at $2.86 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.88 cent at $.88 a pound.

