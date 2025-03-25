Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.58 a bushel. May. wheat lost 2.25 cents at $5.44 a bushel. May. oats was down 4.5 cents at $3.67 a bushel. May. soybeans was unchanged at $10.02 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.67 cent at $2.07 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 0.2 cent at $2.85 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.3 cent at $.87 a pound.

