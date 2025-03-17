Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat was off 1.75 cents at $5.68 a bushel. May. oats lost 2.75 cents at $3.68 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 0.5 cent at $10.15 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.45 cents at $2.05 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 3.07 cents at $2.84 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 1 cents at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.