Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 4 cents at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat was down 1 cent at $5.62 a bushel. May. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.74 a bushel. May. soybeans was unchanged at $10.11 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.08 cent at $2.02 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $2.80 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.58 cent at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.