Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

The Associated Press

March 14, 2025, 10:24 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 4 cents at $4.61 a bushel. May. wheat was down 1 cent at $5.62 a bushel. May. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.74 a bushel. May. soybeans was unchanged at $10.11 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.08 cent at $2.02 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $2.80 a pound. Apr. hogs rose by 0.58 cent at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up