Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.62 a bushel. May. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.55 a bushel. May. oats was down 2.25 cents at $3.67 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.02 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.45 cents at $2.01 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 2.35 cents at $2.81 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.