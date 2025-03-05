Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.56 a bushel. May. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.48 a bushel. May. oats was off 2.25 cents at $3.80 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.92 cents at $1.97 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 3.18 cents at $2.76 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.82 cent at $.85 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.