Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 2 cents at $4.67 a bushel. May. wheat was up 2.25 cents at $5.58 a bushel. May. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.69 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 3.5 cents at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.07 cent at $1.93 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.25 cent at $2.73 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.62 cent at $.84 a pound.

