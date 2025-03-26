Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.58 a bushel. May. wheat was down 2.75 cents at $5.41 a bushel. May. oats was unchanged at $3.67 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 2.25 cents at $10.04 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $2.07 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.35 cent at $2.85 a pound. Apr. hogs was unchanged at $.87 a pound.

