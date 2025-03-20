Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.68 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $5.56 a bushel. May. oats gained 5.25 cents at $3.77 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $10.14 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.78 cents at $2.09 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.75 cents at $2.89 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 0.02 cent at $.86 a pound.

