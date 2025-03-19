Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.62 a bushel. May. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.64 a bushel. May. oats was up 6.5 cents at $3.71 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $10.09 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 1.5 cents at $2.07 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.75 cents at $2.87 a pound. Apr. hogs lost 1 cents at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.