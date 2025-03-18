Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 1.5 cents at $4.59 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 2.25 cents at $5.71 a bushel. May. oats rose by 0.5 cent at $3.69 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 2 cents at $10.18 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.03 cent at $2.05 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.3 cent at $2.85 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.12 cent at $.88 a pound.

